Report: Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy (shoulder) uncertain to face Florida

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy's status for Saturday's game against Florida is uncertain due to the left shoulder injury that knocked him out of the Rebels' 32-24 win over LSU, according to ESPN.

Lacy underwent an MRI on Sunday, and while the injury is not expected to sideline the junior long term, his status to play against the Gators will be monitored throughout the week. Rebels coach Pete Golding said after the game that X-rays on Lacy's shoulder came back negative.

Lacy had rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown on nine carries when he suffered the injury in the third quarter. The 2025 Doak Walker Award finalist has 191 yards and four touchdowns on 39 carries through Ole Miss' 3-0 start.

With Lacy out of the lineup, sophomore JT Lindsey managed 20 yards on four carries to finish second on the team against LSU.

No. 4 Ole Miss plays at No. 21 Florida (3-0) in Gainesville on Saturday.