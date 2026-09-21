Report: Rams WR Puka Nacua (hip) possibly out vs. Giants

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua is trending toward not playing in Monday night's home opener against the New York Giants, ESPN reported, with the team not completely giving up on their top pass catcher taking the field.

Nacua has not practiced since Friday with what is being listed as a hip injury. Rams head coach Sean McVay referenced a groin soreness that came out of practice on Thursday.

Nacua reeled in five catches for 74 yards in the Rams' 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10 in Melbourne, Australia. The 25-year-old led the NFL with 129 receptions last season and racked up 1,715 receiving yards with 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

Through his first three NFL seasons plus one game this year, Nacua has 318 catches for 4,265 yards and 19 TDs.

The Rams also have wide receiver Jordan Whittington listed as doubtful with a quadriceps injury.

Veteran Davante Adams is expected to lead the wide receiver unit for quarterback Matthew Stafford along with Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith, Tutu Atwell and rookie CJ Daniels. The Rams also rely heavily on their four tight ends led by Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee.