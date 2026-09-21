Report: Saints OT Kelvin Banks Jr. (ankle) could go on IR

New Orleans Saints left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. could be headed to injured reserve after sustaining a suspected high-ankle sprain in Sunday's win at Baltimore, NFL Network reported.

Banks, 22, was carted off late in the third quarter of the 24-17 victory over the Ravens. He is set to have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, which has a typical recovery timeline of several weeks.

It would be Banks' first missed action since New Orleans (1-1) selected him ninth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He started all 17 games last year as a rookie and started the first two games this season.

Asim Richards, 25, replaced Banks and will likely step into the starting lineup in his absence. A fifth-round draft pick by Dallas in 2023, Richards has played in 38 games (five starts) over the last four seasons.