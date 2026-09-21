Reports: Eagles reunite with TE Zach Ertz after Dallas Goedert’s MCL sprain

Zach Ertz is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles following Dallas Goedert's MCL injury, according to multiple reports Monday.

Ertz is signing with the Eagles' practice squad after fellow tight end Goedert exited the Week 2 win over Tennessee with what reports said is a sprained MCL. The Ringer reported that Ertz is expected to be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the Eagles' Week 3 contest against the Chicago Bears.

Ertz, 35, was not on a team at the outset of the 2026 season. He most recently played for the Washington Commanders in 2024 and 2025.

The first eight-plus years of his NFL career were spent with Philadelphia, which drafted him in the second round (35th overall) in 2013. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the Eagles and caught seven passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in their Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots.

Ertz has 825 catches for 8,592 yards and 57 touchdowns across 181 games (143 starts) for the Eagles (2013-21), Arizona Cardinals (2021-23) and Commanders. What's more, he has recorded 579 receptions as an Eagle and is 11 away from breaking Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael's all-time franchise record.

Ertz and Goedert overlapped in Philadelphia from 2018-21 until Ertz's midseason trade to Arizona.

Goedert, 31, left Sunday's game midway through the second quarter. He appeared to be hurt while blocking at the line of scrimmage on a run play as a diving Titans defender accidentally cut him low.

Goedert had one reception for 4 yards before leaving. He has 414 receptions for 4,757 yards and 37 TDs in 110 games (93 starts) for the Eagles.