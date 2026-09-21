Texas A&M WR Terry Bussey out for season with injury

Texas A&M wide receiver Terry Bussey will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a lower-body injury in Saturday's 31-21 loss to Kentucky.

Bussey slipped and fell without contact while returning the opening kickoff and went down in pain. He was taken from the field on a cart after being attended to by athletic trainers.

Entering Saturday, Bussey, who also worked on the kickoff and punt return teams, had seven receptions for 92 yards, ranking second on the team in receiving yards behind Isaiah Horton.

Bussey was named the Aggies' offensive player of the week after his Week 2 performance in a 48-20 victory over Arizona State, where he had four catches for 58 yards.

"I think he continues to grow and develop into his role, and I think we're trying to continue to find different ways to feature him and get him the ball more often," Elko said at the time. "I thought he did a nice job."

No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1) plays at No. 10 LSU on Saturday.