Vikings QB Kyler Murray clears concussion protocol, will start Week 3

Kyler Murray cleared concussion protocol and is back in the starting lineup for the Minnesota Vikings.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Murray will start Sunday, when the undefeated Vikings (2-0) visit Tampa Bay for a matchup with Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers (0-2). Murray and Mayfield both starred at Oklahoma.

Carson Wentz will return to the backup role after helping guide the Vikings to a thrilling comeback win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, when Murray exited in the first quarter with a concussion. Wentz started Sunday and led Minnesota to a 9-3 win at Chicago.

O'Connell wants Murray to learn from what he saw from Wentz, noting a focus on playing turnover-free football.

"I think the starting point is he's just watched Carson really function in a way that Carson wasn't doing crazy things. He was just protecting the football, making good decisions, making some big-time throws when he could and running the show. And I think he saw some plays get made," O'Connell said. "I think he saw our team play totally connected and complementary of the other two phases and what that can do for the Minnesota Vikings on a Sunday."

Murray completed 3 of 5 passes for 18 yards with an interception in the opener before he left the game.