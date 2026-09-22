Clemson-Georgia cancel future 4-game series

A four-game football series scheduled between Georgia and Clemson has been called off.

That's according to a report late Monday from the Athens Banner-Herald. The games had been set for 2029, 2030, 2032 and 2033.

The schools quietly canceled the series in March with a signed agreement, the newspaper reported after receiving a copy of the document through an open records request.

"The parties have mutually agreed to terminate the Contracts and all of the provisions of those contracts, including payment requirements," the document read.

Neither school has confirmed the cancellation.

The reason for calling off the series is unknown. The original agreements were made in 2018 and 2019, when Clemson was winning national championships and Georgia was a program on the rise.

Clemson played in four College Football Playoff championship games in five years from 2016-20, winning twice. Georgia lost the title game for the 2017 season, then won back-to-back titles in 2022 and '23.

The shift by the Southeastern Conference, of which Georgia is a member, to a nine-game conference schedule in 2026 has impacted the Bulldogs' plan for nonconference games.

Georgia previously canceled home-and-home series with Louisville for 2026 and 2027, Florida State in 2027 and 2028, and NC State in 2033 and 2034.