Falcons place starting CB A.J. Terrell Jr. (groin) on IR

The Atlanta Falcons placed starting cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. on injured reserve Tuesday with a groin injury.

Terrell, who turns 28 on Wednesday, was evaluated for a concussion and cleared before being ruled out with the groin issue in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Terrell, Atlanta's first-round pick in 2020, recorded six tackles and two passes defensed through two games. He must sit out at least four games before being eligible to return as early as Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers.

C.J. Henderson replaced Terrell for the remainder of Sunday's game and could remain in that role for the next month. Rookie second-round pick Avieon Terrell is another candidate for snaps in his older brother's absence.

The loss is the latest issue for a depleted defense as Atlanta (0-2) prepares for Thursday night's game at Green Bay (1-1). Defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand (quad) is also on IR and edge rusher James Pearce Jr. is serving an eight-game NFL suspension.

Also Tuesday, Atlanta signed defensive lineman Zach Harrison from the practice squad to the active roster. The team released center James Brockermeyer from the practice squad and signed offensive tackle Colby Sorsdal in his place.