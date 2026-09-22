Florida State eager to improve on defense vs. Central Arkansas

Florida State has had a more challenging start to its season than most power-conference teams, playing ranked opponents in two of its first three games.

To date, the Seminoles' defense hasn't been up to the task, allowing at least 567 yards in each of the last two games.

That has Florida State's defense ranked worst among Power Four teams and 135th out of 138 FBS teams in average yards per game allowed this season (490.3).

The Seminoles (1-2) hope to get a reprieve of sorts and see progress from their defense on Saturday afternoon when Central Arkansas (2-2) of the FCS heads to Tallahassee, Fla.

Last time out, Florida State blew a 15-point, first-half lead in a 50-36 loss at then-No. 10 Alabama. It marked the fourth time the Seminoles have allowed 50-plus points in Mike Norvell's six-plus seasons as their head coach -- the same number of times Florida State allowed 50-plus points from 1986 through 2019.

Seminoles defensive coordinator Tony White took responsibility for Saturday's collapse, in which his defense allowed points on nine straight drives.

"It was me," White said. "I'm always going to stand up here and tell you the truth. It was me. I should have stayed aggressive, stayed attacking. The guys were on fire. They were humming."

For Norvell, the Central Arkansas matchup could bring a bit of comfortable nostalgia as his job security wavers. He played wide receiver for the Bears from 2001-05.

Central Arkansas is coming off a 27-9 loss at Southeast Missouri State last week. The Bears' points came on field goals by Caleb Jones.

That type of loss has Central Arkansas coach Nathan Brown seeing the team's only game against an FBS opponent this season as well-timed.

"I think this is coming at the perfect time," Brown said. "You've got nothing to lose this week. ... I'm excited. We can go relax, play hard, let's go compete, let's see what happens."

Bears quarterback Donovyn Omolo has passed for 671 yards and six touchdowns, with four interceptions, while leading the team with 360 rushing yards and two scores. But he threw for just 98 yards and two interceptions in Saturday's loss.