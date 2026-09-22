Packers RT Zach Bako-Bewele (knee) out for season

Green Bay Packers right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele will miss the rest of the season with a torn patellar tendon.

The 27-year-old veteran, formerly known as Zach Tom, was carted off the field early in Sunday's win over the New York Jets.

Bako-Bewele told reporters Tuesday that he sustained a complete tear of the same tendon he partially tore last season. He is facing another surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation.

Drafted in the fourth round by the Packers in 2022, Bako-Bewele has appeared in 57 career games (53 starts). He signed a four-year, $88 million contract extension in July 2025.

Second-year lineman Anthony Belton is expected to replace Bako-Bewele in the lineup, starting when the Packers (1-1) play their home opener Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons (0-2).