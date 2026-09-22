Pitt expects to unleash deep running game against Bucknell

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi is not worried about finding enough carries for each of the Panthers' running backs Saturday against visiting Bucknell.

Damon Ferguson Jr. and La'Vell Wright combined for 183 rushing yards last week in a 27-13 home victory over Syracuse, helping the Panthers (3-0) gain 245 yards on the ground. Now the backfield could get even more crowded, with Narduzzi saying last season's leading rusher, Ja'Kyrian Turner, could return against the Bison (1-3).

Ferguson, who rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries against the Orange, was named Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Week. Wright added 81 rushing yards and a score on 14 attempts. Turner missed his second game in a row due to an injury.

"It's a good problem to have when you've got three dudes back there that can run the ball," Narduzzi said. "We felt like our backfield had been deep, and hopefully we get a peek at (Turner) on Saturday as well."

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel has completed 59 of 93 passes for 788 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception this season.

Also receiving ACC honors was Alex Sanford Jr., who was selected as the Linebacker of the Week after equaling his career high with 11 tackles and recording a career-best 2 1/2 tackles for loss.

Sanford and the Pitt defense now face a Bucknell offense that has struggled to find consistency.

The Bison endured a 20-7 home setback against Penn last Saturday. Nate Olson returned an interception 77 yards for Bucknell's lone touchdown, while the Bison offense was held to 124 total yards (84 passing, 40 rushing).

Bucknell quarterback Chris Dietrich completed just 3 of 9 passes for 8 yards in the first half against Penn. Emmett Dowling took over in the second half but didn't fare much better, throwing for 76 yards and an interception.

Bison coach Jeff Behrman didn't question his team's effort.

"We're playing really hard," Behrman said. "We just have to play with better fundamentals."

Saturday marks the final nonconference game of the season for the Panthers, and Narduzzi wants his team focused on the Bison.

"We're gonna find out how mature we are for sure," Narduzzi said. "I've got a lot of respect for them and the toughness that they show."