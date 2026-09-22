Report: Bears QB Tyson Bagent in concussion protocol

The Chicago Bears' quarterback concerns deepened Tuesday with starter Caleb Williams dealing with a hamstring injury and backup Tyson Bagent entering concussion protocol, NFL Network reported.

Williams has not been ruled out to play Monday against the Philadelphia Eagles after he was injured on a fourth-quarter scramble near the goal line this past weekend. He is currently listed as "week-to-week" by head coach Ben Johnson.

If Bagent and Williams are unable to play against the Eagles, Chicago's third-string quarterback is 38-year-old Case Keenum, who has not played in a game since 2023 and has made just four starts since 2020.

Williams, who guided the Bears to the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs last season, was 15-of-26 passing for 138 yards and an interception Sunday, with 42 rushing yards despite being sacked three times. Bagent took over and went 5-of-9 passing for 54 yards.

Chicago fell 9-3 at home to the Minnesota Vikings and dropped to 1-1 on the season after scoring 59 points in a Week 1 victory over the Carolina Panthers.