Report: Colts' Alec Pierce out several weeks; Darius Slayton reaches deal

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce is expected to be sidelined several weeks after aggravating a left heel injury in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network reported.

Per the report, Pierce will rehab the injury as opposed to having surgery, with the hope that he could return by midseason. The injury is to the same foot that was surgically repaired in March.

Also, multiple media outlets reported the Colts agreed to a deal with veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton, who has familiarity with quarterback Daniel Jones from their time with the New York Giants.

Signed to a four-year, $114 million contract extension on March 9, Pierce had one reception for 11 yards on Sunday night in a 33-30 overtime loss. He caught four passes for 61 yards in Indianapolis' season-opening 41-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13.

Pierce, 26, led the NFL in yards per reception in each of the past two seasons. He averaged 22.3 yards in 2024 and 21.3 last season when he had the first 1,000-yard season of his career.

Pierce has totaled 162 catches for 3,006 yards for 17 touchdowns in 66 career games (56 starts) with the Colts. He was selected by Indianapolis in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati.

Slayton, 29, had 37 catches for 538 yards and one touchdown in 14 games (12 starts) last season with the Giants.

He has 296 catches for 4,435 yards and 22 touchdowns in 106 career games (78 starts) with the Giants.