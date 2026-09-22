Reports: Eagles signing Pro Bowl CB Kenny Moore II

The Eagles are signing veteran cornerback Kenny Moore II to the practice squad, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

NFL Network reported that Philadelphia is giving the former Pro Bowl selection a one-year deal worth up to $3 million.

The Indianapolis Colts released Moore, 31, on May 7 after failing to find a suitable trade partner.

Moore had 21 interceptions, 11.5 sacks and 649 tackles in 132 games (111 starts) for the Colts from 2017-25.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2021 and appeared in 14 games (seven starts) last season with one pick and 55 tackles.