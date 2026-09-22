Reports: Giants QB Jaxson Dart (knee) could miss rest of 2026 season

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart faces the possibility of season-ending knee surgery as a result of a hit in Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, according to multiple reports.

Dart was hit on his right side by Rams outside linebacker Byron Young and the force propelled him in the direction of Rams linebacker Josaiah Stewart. Dart went to the ground grabbing for his left knee as medical personnel came to his side, and he left the game during New York's first offensive series.

"Evaluations are ongoing," Giants coach John Harbaugh told reporters Tuesday. "We haven't got any final decisions yet. We've learned a lot more. ..."

Asked if Dart could miss the season, Harbaugh said, "I don't think I could really comment on that right now until we know for sure what's going to transpire."

Initial tests Monday night created optimism Dart, 23, avoided a major knee injury. Harbaugh said after the 28-6 loss to the host Rams that it was "in the neighborhood" of a sprained medial collateral ligament.

But more testing Tuesday -- including an MRI exam -- after the Giants returned to New Jersey detected more significant damage.

"I'm not sure exactly what news or how anything's been stated, but right now I'd say evaluations are ongoing," Harbaugh said. "We haven't got any final decisions yet. We've learned a lot more, I wouldn't really want to share too much until decisions get made. That takes more than one person, takes everybody involved. So, when we know you know what direction we're going to have to go or go or whatever it might be, we'll announce that but we don't have that yet. So, I don't want to get out over our skis on that."

Harbaugh said he won't speculate on the seriousness of Dart's injury.

"That's what you do, but you've got to put yourself in my shoes, that's not my job," Harbaugh said. "I'm not a media person and I just can't do that. It's not the right thing to do, it's when decisions get made and we know which direction we're going to go, then heck yeah, we'll let everybody know what they are. But until that happens, I can't breach those conversations.

"That's trust that you have with people, and I don't even know all the answers because I'm not the person who's hurt. So, I'm not the doctor, either, so I'm privy to it. I kind of know some of it, I don't know all of it and I certainly am not in position to be reporting on it."

Dart was replaced in the game by Jameis Winston, who completed 11 of 27 passes for 111 yards. He also threw an interception.

Dart was the 25th overall pick in the 2025 draft. He's currently 31st in the NFL with 250 passing yards and tied for 14th with three TD passes, all in New York's Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

New York could contemplate acquiring a quarterback. Current offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has worked closely with current NFL backups Mitchell Trubisky (Titans) and Justin Fields (Chiefs) when he was head coach of the Chicago Bears.

"Absolute faith in all our players," Harbaugh said when asked about Winston. "That's why all the guys are here. Jameis is one of our guys who obviously is here for a reason. He's a very good football player."

The Giants (1-1) host the Tennessee Titans (0-2) on Sunday.