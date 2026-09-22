Reports: Jets sign QB Will Levis to practice squad

The New York Jets signed former Tennessee Titans starting quarterback Will Levis to the practice squad on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

In the corresponding move, the Jets released quarterback Bailey Zappe from the practice squad. Starter Geno Smith and rookie Cade Klubnik are the quarterbacks on New York's active roster.

The Titans released Levis, 27, at the end of the preseason on Aug. 30 and he went unclaimed on waivers.

Levis started 21 games for the Titans in his career, completing 61% of passes for 3,899 yards, 21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He had a 5-16 record as a starter and spent last season recovering from right shoulder surgery after being unseated as the starter by 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.

Tennessee signed Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract in March and gave the veteran most of the work behind Ward during training camp.

Levis entered the NFL as the 33rd overall pick in 2023 after Tennessee moved up eight spots to acquire him

Zappe, 27, has played in 15 games (nine starts) and completed 62.1% of his passes for 2,223 yards, 12 TDs and 14 interceptions.

The New England Patriots selected Zappe in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.