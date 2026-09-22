Rutgers 'desperate for a win' vs. Howard

Rutgers already has lost as a heavy favorite this season, so on Tuesday coach Greg Schiano was asked how the Scarlet Knights would block out the outside expectations entering their next matchup.

"We're desperate for a win," Schiano said plainly. "There's not any of that."

Winless Rutgers will attempt to get off the schneid Friday night when it welcomes FCS opponent Howard to Piscataway, N.J.

The Scarlet Knights (0-3) don't want to be defined by their shocking season-opening loss to UMass, a 37-21 home defeat to a program that had dropped 16 straight games. They've played better since, but lost by a touchdown to both Boston College and No. 12 Southern California.

Dylan Lonergan returned from a one-week injury absence and threw for 252 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Rutgers' 42-35 loss to USC on Saturday. Running back Antwan Raymond contributed 122 yards and a score on the ground. The Scarlet Knights never led, but they managed to keep up and finished with 460 total yards to USC's 461.

The defense will hope to have a better showing against Howard (1-2), which benefits from first-year head coach Ted White's Big Ten experience. He worked on the offensive staffs at Maryland (2021, 2025) and UCLA (2024).

"They're well-coached. They're athletic," Schiano said of Howard. "... I think college football is quickly changing where you really don't know what you're going against until you go against it. But as I try to watch the film, I see guys that are doing some really good things, and schematically they're very well-coached."

The Bison's key players include quarterback Ja'Shawn Scroggins (467 passing yards, four TDs, 79 rushing yards) and top wideout Se'Quan Osborne (six receptions, 112 yards, one TD).

Howard's last outing also came against a Big Ten opponent and resulted in a 55-0 drubbing by defending national champion Indiana on Sept. 12. Leading up to that week, White said there was a sizable difference in the trenches between Power Four linemen and those at an HBCU.

"From a skill standpoint, I wouldn't say it's different at all," White added of one area in which his team stacks up well.

Howard will have to be ready for Rutgers' most dangerous skill player, wide receiver KJ Duff, who ranks third in FBS with 419 receiving yards and tied for second with six touchdown catches.