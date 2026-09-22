TCU entertains high hopes ahead of Big 12 opener vs. UCF

TCU and UCF will look to build on their recent successes and start their respective Big 12 Conference seasons with a victory when they clash on Saturday afternoon in Orlando, Fla.

The Horned Frogs (2-1) have consecutive wins after losing to North Carolina in their season opener in Dublin, Ireland.

The Knights (2-1) held off Georgia State at home 44-30 last week after losing at Pitt on Sept. 12.

The Horned Frogs' most recent victory was 31-7 at home over Arkansas State last Saturday in a game in which TCU's Jaden Craig passed for 337 yards and three touchdowns and Ed Small had seven catches -- one for a score -- as part of his career-best 164 receiving yards.

"We're 2-1 -- we're disappointed that we're not 3-0," TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. "There's nothing we can do about that. We just have to continue working and getting better and improve. We're nowhere where we need to be. And I'm confident we're nowhere near where we're gonna be."

UCF relied on a powerful running game in its win over Georgia State.

Duke Watson amassed a career-high 177 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns to pace a ground attack that produced 304 of the Knights' 390 total yards.

Keyone Jenkins, making his first start at quarterback in place of the injured Alonza Barnett III, threw for 86 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 25 yards and two scores. The Knights plan to stick with Jenkins against the Horned Frogs with Barnett still sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

"Keyone came in and did a good job," UCF coach Scott Frost said Monday. "Obviously, we're in a situation with injuries you don't want to have to be in, and all you can do is figure them out. You don't have another option."

Frost said there are many similarities between his team and TCU through the first three games.

"Our season and TCU's has been pretty close. We both played a really tough game and lost a close one," Frost said. "We've had similar paths to get to this point. I'm sure both teams want to continue improving and getting better. Looking forward to this challenge."