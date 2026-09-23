Antonio Brown to take plea deal, avoid prison in attempted-murder case

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown plans to accept a plea agreement that would spare him from prison time in his attempted-murder case, his attorney said Wednesday.

Brown is scheduled to appear in a Miami-Dade County courtroom Sept. 30 and plead no contest to a reduced charge of aggravated assault, according to attorney Mark Eiglarsh. The agreement calls for probation with adjudication withheld.

Brown, 38, was charged with attempted second-degree murder and faced up to 30 years in prison if convicted, including a mandatory 20-year minimum.

"This was not an easy decision," Eiglarsh said, adding that Brown continues to maintain that he acted lawfully but could not reasonably reject an agreement eliminating the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office declined to confirm details of the agreement, per ESPN, saying the resolution of the pending case will be clarified at Brown's upcoming hearing.

The case stems from a May 16, 2025, confrontation following an amateur celebrity boxing event in Miami. Authorities accused Brown of firing two shots at Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu after an earlier altercation between the two.

Brown pleaded not guilty after being returned to Florida from Dubai in November 2025. His attorneys later sought dismissal under Florida's stand-your-ground law, arguing that Brown feared for his safety and fired warning shots away from Nantambu.

Nantambu said through his attorney earlier this month that he had forgiven Brown and did not want to participate in the prosecution.

Brown spent nearly six months in the United Arab Emirates before U.S. marshals apprehended him in Dubai and returned him to the United States. He was transferred from New Jersey to Miami in November 2025 and released on $25,000 bail with GPS monitoring.

Brown played 12 NFL seasons, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and four first-team All-Pro honors. He spent most of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His final NFL appearance came with Tampa Bay during the 2021 season.