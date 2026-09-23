Case for Keenum: Bears prepare QB3 for possible start Monday

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson has never started a backup quarterback during his NFL coaching career. His luck might be coming to an end.

"We're at the point right now, not sure who the starter is going to be on Sunday, or Monday night," Johnson said Wednesday as the Nears (1-1) prepare to play the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) on Monday.

Starter Caleb Williams injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of the Week 2 loss to the Vikings. He hasn't been ruled out, Johnson said Wednesday, but has been contributing in a coaching-type capacity to start the work week. Williams left the field on a motorized cart at rainy Soldier Field on Sunday.

Backup Tyson Bagent (concussion) would normally step into the starting role, but his availability also is in doubt.

"Here's what we know: We know Case (Keenum) is the one that's practicing today," Johnson said. "Our guys will rally around. These guys are all capable. They've seen him in action here over the last year and a half."

Keenum, 38, has 66 career starts, but last started a game in 2023 with the Houston Texans when C.J. Stroud was out with a concussion.

Johnson said Keenum proved his mastery of the offensive scheme this preseason. He was 25-for-40 for 354 yards and two touchdowns in August.

Jared Goff started every game in Johnson's tenure as offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions and Williams started every game during his stint as a head coach with the Bears.

"These guys know what we're trying to get done," Johnson said. "We've got three big days here to get ready. I've got faith and trust in the fact that we've got three guys that have won games in this league."

Bagent could still be cleared from concussion protocol and step in on Monday if Williams isn't cleared.

"It's business as usual here," Johnson said Wednesday, noting Keenum's age and experience can be a positive in prime time. "He's been a baller from the day that he was born from what I can tell. He's up there in years a little bit but that experience has really paid off for him."