Jets WR Arian Smith out for season after ACL surgery (NFL)

Julian Leshay Guadalupe

New York Jets wide receiver Arian Smith (82) warms up before an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025.

NFL

Jets WR Arian Smith out for season after ACL surgery

By Field Level Media

Sep 23, 20265 hours ago

Second-year Jets receiver Arian Smith will miss the rest of the season following ACL surgery, New York coach Aaron Glenn confirmed Wednesday.

The 2025 fourth-round draft pick sustained the knee injury during Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss against Green Bay.

"Tough, but he'll bounce back very well," Glenn told reporters.

Smith, 24, did not catch a pass in two games this season. He had one target in the Week 1 win at Tennessee and played a total of 24 snaps (21 on special teams).

As a rookie in 2025, he caught seven passes for 52 yards in 16 games (five starts). He also rushed four times for 13 yards and returned two kickoffs for 49 yards.

--Field Level Media

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