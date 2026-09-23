Jets WR Arian Smith out for season after ACL surgery

Second-year Jets receiver Arian Smith will miss the rest of the season following ACL surgery, New York coach Aaron Glenn confirmed Wednesday.

The 2025 fourth-round draft pick sustained the knee injury during Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss against Green Bay.

"Tough, but he'll bounce back very well," Glenn told reporters.

Smith, 24, did not catch a pass in two games this season. He had one target in the Week 1 win at Tennessee and played a total of 24 snaps (21 on special teams).

As a rookie in 2025, he caught seven passes for 52 yards in 16 games (five starts). He also rushed four times for 13 yards and returned two kickoffs for 49 yards.