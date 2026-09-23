No. 13 Penn State strives for growth in Big Ten opener vs. Wisconsin

After an impressive run through nonconference play, No. 13 Penn State kicks off Big Ten action Saturday when it welcomes Wisconsin to University Park, Pa.

The Nittany Lions (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) have opened their season with wins over Marshall, Temple and Buffalo by a combined margin of 127-22. In last weekend's 55-13 rout of Buffalo, Rocco Becht, Koby Howard and James Peoples each accounted for two touchdowns as Penn State outgained the Bulls in yards by a 573-173 margin.

Still, Penn State coach Matt Campbell was anything but complacent after the lopsided victory.

"Not where we need to be," Campbell said, "but I think a team that has certainly grown in different (ways) each week. ... This is college football, and I think our ability to grow from Week 3 to Week 4 will be really important."

Howard suffered an undisclosed injury last weekend, leaving the team's top wideout in question for Saturday's contest. If he misses the game, Chase Sowell (eight catches, 126 yards, TD) should see additional targets.

"Chase Sowell has been better maybe than I would even expect it to be where he's been," Campbell said. "I think we talked about it in preseason camp, (but what's important) is consistency, and I think he's given you dynamic playmaking ability."

The Nittany Lions' coach also has been pleased with the development of his pass rushers in the early portions of the season.

"What area has made the best growth in three weeks?" Campbell said. "It's probably been the ability to watch that group go forward. ... You've got some guys who have a unique ability to pressure the quarterback. ... I think it's grown immensely over the first three weeks."

Wisconsin (2-1, 0-0) opened its season with an ugly loss to Notre Dame, then recovered to defeat Western Illinois. However, the team didn't click on all cylinders until last weekend's 54-10 rout of Eastern Michigan.

The Badgers outgained the Eagles 479-216, with Colton Joseph throwing for 362 yards and three touchdowns. Joseph threw for 390 yards and two touchdowns in the first two games.

"Colton's a physical guy with a lot of ability," Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell said of Joseph, who also added 46 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground last weekend. "He's learning through Week 1, 2 and 3, when he can take his opportunities, when he can be more aggressive, when he has to be smart. I think we're going to need that as we move into Big Ten play."

Running back Abu Sama III sat out last week with an undisclosed injury after rushing for 107 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries in Week 2. Sama was cleared to play against Eastern Michigan and warmed up with the intention of playing before Wisconsin ultimately held him out.

"I'm not sure he was quite ready to be where he needed to be (last weekend)," Fickell said of Sama, who previously played for Campbell at Iowa State. "Hopefully he's a lot further along this week. Without playing last week, without taking some shots. But we won't know just, right away. We'll figure that thing out hopefully here soon."

Penn State has won the past six meetings between the schools. Wisconsin is seeking its first win in the series since 2011.