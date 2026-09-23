Report: Bengals WR Andrei Iosivas (thumb) to miss 4-6 weeks

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas will be placed on injured reserve with a torn thumb ligament, head coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday.

Iosivas, 26, was scheduled for surgery and is expected to miss four to six weeks, ESPN reported. He must sit out a minimum of four games with the injured reserve designation.

Iosivas, the Bengals' third starting wide receiver behind 2025 Pro Bowl selections Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, has three receptions on four targets for 19 yards in two games.

He has 87 catches on 148 targets for 12 touchdowns in 52 games (20 starts) since 2023.

Cincinnati selected Iosivas in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Princeton.

Dohnte Meyers is listed behind Iosivas on the team's depth chart, with Ke'Shawn Williams and Colbie Young listed behind Chase and Higgins.

"(We have) several guys that can step up, whether it's in the receiver room, tight end room, there's a lot of ways we're going to fill that," Taylor said.

The Bengals (2-0) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) on Sunday.