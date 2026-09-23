Reports: Giants' Jaxson Dart expected to have season-ending surgery

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is expected to undergo surgery to repair multiple injuries to his left knee and will miss the remainder of the 2026 season, NFL Network reported Wednesday.

Dart took a blow to the knee on his team's opening drive during Monday night's 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The 23-year-old missed the remainder of the game.

Initial tests Monday night created optimism that Dart avoided a major knee injury. Giants head coach John Harbaugh said after the game that the injury was "in the neighborhood" of a sprained medial collateral ligament.

An MRI on Tuesday, though, ultimately revealed that while Dart's ACL is intact, he has meniscus, MCL and PCL damage, with the meniscus being the most concerning of the three.

According to the report, knee surgery focused on the meniscus and MCL gives Dart the best chance at a full recovery heading toward the 2027 season.

Dart was replaced in Monday's game by Jameis Winston, who completed 11 of 27 passes for 111 yards. He also threw an interception.

Dart was the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's currently 31st in the NFL with 250 passing yards and tied for 14th with three TD passes, all in New York's Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

New York could contemplate acquiring a quarterback. Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has worked closely with current NFL backups Mitchell Trubisky (Tennessee Titans) and Justin Fields (Kansas City Chiefs) when he was head coach of the Chicago Bears.

"Absolute faith in all our players," Harbaugh said about Winston. "That's why all the guys are here. Jameis is one of our guys who obviously is here for a reason. He's a very good football player."

The Giants (1-1) host the Titans (0-2) on Sunday.