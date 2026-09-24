2-0 Vikings get Kyler Murray back to face struggling Bucs

As teams across the NFL lose quarterbacks to injuries, the Minnesota Vikings are eager to welcome back their top signal-caller.

Kyler Murray will return to the offense when Minnesota (2-0) visits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-2) on Sunday afternoon. It will be the first action for Murray since the opening quarter of Week 1, when he sustained a concussion on an illegal hit.

All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson is happy to reunite with his team's top quarterback.

"I'm looking forward to it," Jefferson said. "Obviously, what we've built throughout training camp, throughout the offseason, leading into the season, that has been exciting. It's something that we've all been waiting for.

"The time was limited the first game, so for him to be back out there and for us to get back started with him is going to be a joy to see."

The Buccaneers have not experienced much joy in their first two games of the season. They lost 33-27 on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 and followed that with a 23-19 loss at home against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2.

Baker Mayfield has a pedestrian 86.6 passer rating and has thrown for 398 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Chris Godwin Jr. has 86 receiving yards to lead the team, and Bucky Irving has rushed for 134 yards and a score.

On defense, Tampa Bay must find a way to slow down Jefferson two weeks after they struggled against another former LSU standout in the Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase.

Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison said the defense is in for another test.

"He is one of the best in the game right now for a reason," Morrison said. "It's proven. You turn on film and the ball finds him.

"He splits double teams and it looks smooth for him, so we have to be on our Ps and Qs and make sure that we are executing the (defense) right and playing to our leverage to be able to have a successful day on Sunday."

Jefferson has 15 catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns in two games despite playing most of that time without Murray. He has more than twice as many receiving yards as tight end T.J. Hockenson, who ranks second on the team with 65 yards and a touchdown.

Aaron Jones Sr. has a team-high 145 rushing yards and a touchdown, but his status is in question for this weekend because of a knee injury. Fellow running back Jordan Mason already is sidelined because of a thumb injury, which means the Vikings might need to rely on third- and fourth-string runners such as DeeJay Dallas and rookie sixth-round pick Demond Claiborne.

"Obviously, (we) feel good about DeeJay and getting Demond continued work," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said.

Dallas, though, was limited in practice by a toe injury Wednesday and Thursday.

Vikings right tackle Brian O'Neill (knee), defensive tackle Jalen Redmond (elbow) and center Nick Samac (knee) also appeared on the team's injury report during the week. Tampa Bay had injuries to a pair of defenders, linebacker Josiah Trotter (shoulder) and first-round pick and pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. (groin).

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said he was cautiously optimistic about Bain.

"I mean, I don't think he's completely healthy, but at the same time, he's good enough to play," Bowles said. "So we've got to get more production there."

The Vikings are getting plenty of production in the pass rush from Dallas Turner. The third-year outside linebacker ranks tied for third in the NFL with three sacks, and he has 11 quarterback hits in two games.