49ers firing on all cylinders as Cardinals come to town

It's hard to do much better than Brock Purdy did last week.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback completed 20 of 22 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns while running for a third in his team's 35-13 rout of Miami, earning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Purdy will go for an encore on Sunday when San Francisco tries to stay unbeaten against the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif.

Finishing just shy of a perfect passer rating at 149.1, Purdy became the first player in league history to complete at least 90% of his passes while throwing for at least 285 yards and two touchdowns and adding a rushing score.

"Brock's played at an extremely high level," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "People forget the first seven games he played (in 2022), he played as good as any quarterback I've had. And then he took us to the Super Bowl the next year.

"He was in the top five of the MVP voting that year. So he's just been extremely consistent through his time here."

Like any good quarterback, Purdy is getting plenty of help. Running back Christian McCaffrey scored his 100th career touchdown in the win over Miami, while veteran wide receiver Mike Evans appears to be fitting into a new system seamlessly after starring for 12 years in Tampa Bay.

Also, the offensive line is playing some of its best ball in a while, not allowing a sack in two games. And the front office is adding help with the signing of veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks to combat injuries at that position, including Evans, who is working through a hip problem.

Shanahan isn't sure when Cooks will be able to contribute.

"As soon as he's ready," he said of Cooks. "We usually get five guys up for game days, so as soon as he's one of those five."

While San Francisco (2-0) is off to a great start, Arizona (1-1) got a cold water bucket of reality splashed in its face last week during a 31-7 home loss to defending Super Bowl champion Seattle. The Cardinals, coming off a Week 1 upset of the Los Angeles Chargers, were outgained 381-151 and got just four catches from their wide receivers.

None of those came from Marvin Harrison Jr., who had just one catch in the win at Los Angeles. After grabbing 62 passes as a rookie two years ago, Harrison managed 41 in an injury-shortened 2025 season.

Aware of the noise surrounding him, Harrison said he's trying to return to the form that marked his rookie year.

"People want certain production and when that is not happening, everyone is going to ask questions or try to figure out why," he said. "I understand who I am and what I was expected to do when I got drafted here and all the expectations put on me."

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who was 17 of 28 for just 95 yards last week, takes some responsibility for Harrison's lack of production.

"I told him, ‘The frustration you have, I have the same way,'" Brissett said. "I said, ‘I don't want you to go out in the game with zero catches. That's not it. That's not fair to you.'"

Five Arizona players, including cornerback Max Melton (toe) and guard Roy Lopez (groin), missed practice on Wednesday. Evans and McCaffrey (rest) sat out practice for San Francisco, as did defensive linemen James Thompson (ankle), Romello Height (hand) and Nick Bosa (rest/knee), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (rest/Achilles), left tackle Trent Williams (rest) and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle).