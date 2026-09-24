Arkansas looking to avoid becoming another notch on Tulsa's belt

Tulsa will attempt to beat its second Power 4 foe of the season when it visits struggling Arkansas on Saturday night in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Golden Hurricane beat Oklahoma State 24-10 in the Sept. 5 season opener at Tulsa, a week before the Cowboys upset then-No. 6 Oregon.

The Razorbacks (1-2) are reeling from blowout losses at then-No. 20 Utah on Sept. 12 and at home last weekend to No. 2 Georgia. They were outscored by a combined 88-27 margin.

Tulsa, 3-0 for the first time since 2008, will try to defeat Arkansas for the first time in a half-century. The Razorbacks have won 19 consecutive games in the series, which they lead 55-16-3 overall.

"Fifty years to the day was the last time we beat them," said Tulsa coach Tre Lamb, referring to the 9-3 win at Fayetteville on Sept. 25, 1976. "If we can get this game to the second half with a chance to win it, all the pressure really goes on them. We can go into this stadium and cut it loose, and there's not much pressure on us."

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield, in his first year after moving from Memphis, does not believe the Razorbacks are under more pressure than what they face weekly in the Southeastern Conference.

"I wouldn't even call it pressure; it's just the opportunity to go out there and compete at the highest level," Silverfield said. "For us, every week is the most important. It's a must-win for us every week."

Tulsa starting quarterback Baylor Hayes, who did not play last week against East Texas A&M because of a knee injury, is doubtful to play against Arkansas.

Backup Dexter Williams II completed 14 of 26 passes for 164 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in last Saturday's 42-0 win.

The Razorbacks have some uncertainty at quarterback. Silverfield is navigating a two-QB system with KJ Jackson and AJ Hill, neither of whom has locked down the permanent starting spot.

Jackson has thrown for 618 yards with four touchdowns and two picks, while Hill has passed for 181 yards with one TD and no interceptions.