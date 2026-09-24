Bears third-string QB Case Keenum prepares to start against Eagles

With Caleb Williams recovering from a strained hamstring and backup Tyson Bagent in the concussion protocol, Chicago Bears third-string quarterback Case Keenum may get the call to start Monday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles.

Should the Bears (1-1) need Keenum to step in amid a spate of injuries at the position, the 38-year-old veteran won't blink.

"I feel very prepared," Keenum said. "It's what I do every week. It's what I've done for a long time. I've backed up a long time in this league. If my name's called, I'm excited to be out there."

Coach Ben Johnson said he's "not sure" of his starting QB against the Eagles (2-0). If it's Keenum, the appearance will mark his first in nearly three seasons, when he started for the Houston Texans in Weeks 15 and 16 of 2023.

Williams was injured midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's soggy, 9-3 home loss to Minnesota. While Johnson said early in the week that he wouldn't rule Williams out for Monday night, he isn't expected to practice.

Philadelphia has notched zero takeaways through two weeks but defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said the team won't press.

"We're due," Fangio said.

With uncertainty under center, the Bears may rely more heavily on running backs D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, who have rushed for a combined 316 yards and four touchdowns through two weeks.

The Eagles (2-0) have less certainty in their running back room but remain confident that Saquon Barkley can play Monday.

Barkley rushed for just 9 yards on four attempts after suffering a stinger in his left arm on the first play of a narrow Week 2 victory at winless Tennessee.

Barkley said Thursday that an MRI "went well." He was limited in that day's practice.

Philadelphia ranks fourth in the NFL with a third-down conversion percentage of 53.1, just ahead of Chicago (51.7%).

While that success rate pleases Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, it also suggests to him that his team isn't as effective in early downs, namely with running the ball.

"We're close," Mannion said. "A few little things fundamentally, just some of the smaller details that, if we attack those, it'll really come to life for us. But the guys are bought in. I think what we're doing, being able to stay on schedule on first and second down, allows you to call more runs.

"You never know when those are about to pop. ... I feel that, moving forward, those are going to start to break through."

Philadelphia averaged just 2.8 yards per carry at Tennessee but was rescued by the passing game, as Jalen Hurts connected with Darius Cooper for a 3-yard touchdown with nine seconds left.

Tank Bigsby led the ground game with 33 yards and a score on 13 carries.

Earlier in the week, the Eagles made a notable addition to their practice squad by signing tight end Zach Ertz, who's expected to help as a receiver with starting tight end Dallas Goedert sidelined after sustaining a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee against Tennessee.

Ertz, 35, spent the first eight-plus seasons of his career with the Eagles. He suffered torn ligaments in his right knee while playing with the Washington Commanders last season and was limited to 13 games.

Philadelphia is aiming to start 3-0 or better for the fourth time in five seasons.