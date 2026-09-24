Commanders, without Jayden Daniels, face test vs. Seahawks

Even if the sun is shining when Washington welcomes the Seattle Seahawks in their home opener on Sunday afternoon, Commanders fans will feel like a dark cloud is hovering over Landover, Md.

The Commanders (0-2) face the Super Bowl champion Seahawks (2-0) without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is out for an undetermined period as he and the team decide whether to proceed with surgery or a brace on his dislocated left elbow.

Seattle, meanwhile, might have its starting quarterback return Sunday. Sam Darnold suffered a glute injury in the first quarter of the Seahawks' opener against the New England Patriots on Sept. 9. He returned to practice on Wednesday.

"I think we'll make a decision at some point before Friday's over," Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said. "I don't think we'd go into the weekend not knowing if he's going to play."

Washington's enthusiasm at having Daniels back behind center after an injury-plagued 2025 season evaporated when he reinjured his elbow on the final play of the first half in a 37-20 loss at the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday.

Daniels connected on 11 of 17 passes for 96 yards and one touchdown and ran for 69 yards. He was injured as the Commanders were driving for what would have been the tying score. Veteran Marcus Mariota entered in the second half and was 11 of 16 for 111 yards and a score.

With Daniels, 25, limited to seven games last season because of various injuries, Mariota, 32, played 11 games and started eight. He completed 139 of 227 passes (61.2%) for 1,695 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven picks. Washington was 2-6 in his starts.

"We have a calm confidence in him," wide receiver Terry McLaurin said. "He calls the plays really well. The offense is still open. So, we're going to rally around him and make plays."

Darnold's backup, Drew Lock, threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns, each to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, in Seattle's 31-7 win over the host Arizona Cardinals last Sunday. Smith-Njigba had nine catches for 155 yards to raise his total to a league-best 277 yards. He is tied for first with Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown with four touchdown receptions and tied for third in receptions (17). He has been targeted 22 times in two games.

"Efficiency-wise, I think he's been unbelievable," Seattle receiver Cooper Kupp said. "I mean, he's doing exactly what he's supposed to do."

After two games, the Seahawks' defense ranks second in the NFL, allowing 214 yards per game. The Commanders rank 15th (325 yards per game). Seattle is allowing 8.5 points per game while the Commanders are giving up 30.5.

Seattle has four takeaways (all interceptions) in two games; Washington has none.

"It's going to be a test for us," said Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who faced the Seahawks in the Super Bowl last season as a member of the Patriots.

"The main thing is just details," Diggs said. "Getting open and catching the ball is one thing, but being in those spots, wherever it is. Being available and making some plays for (Mariota), kind of get him in a little bit of a rhythm. We'll see how it goes."

Diggs leads Washington with nine catches, 102 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Last season Seattle scored 24 second-quarter points in a 38-14 Week 9 win in Washington. Darnold passed for four first-half touchdowns. Daniels suffered his initial left elbow dislocation in the fourth quarter of that one and missed the next three games.

Commanders safety Nick Cross (illness), guard Sam Cosmi (concussion/throat), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (back/shoulder), linebacker Frankie Luvu (groin) and tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.

For the Seahawks, Darnold, running backs Jadarian Price (chest) and George Holani (knee), wide receiver Cooper Kupp (back), fullback Brady Russell (chest) and linebacker Ernest Jones IV (neck) were limited Wednesday, and safety Ty Okada (hamstring) and defensive tackle Brandon Pili (concussion) did not participate.