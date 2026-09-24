Duke ground game looking to overwhelm William & Mary

Duke will look to keep its powerful ground game rolling against high-octane FCS squad William & Mary on Saturday in Durham, N.C.

The Blue Devils (3-0) are coming in hot after torching Stanford 35-7 last weekend.

Duke started the game with an interception and two punts but soon settled in, with four of its five touchdown drives more than 70 yards. Walker Eget had his second straight 200-yard game with 202 yards on 14-of-24 passing with a touchdown and interception.

The star of the show was FBS rushing leader Nate Sheppard. He had 154 yards on 23 carries and two scores while also hauling in a receiving touchdown. He has 528 rushing yards on the season, 70 more than his nearest competitor, and has already matched his total of 100-yard rushing games from last season (three).

Even with the impressive start to the season, including wins over Illinois and Tulane, the Blue Devils and coach Manny Diaz aren't satisfied.

"What we're looking for as coaches is our process slipping anywhere," Diaz said Monday. "Championship programs adjust their standard, and we're trying to get to the same standard week in and week out."

The Blue Devils will have to stop a William & Mary team that is averaging 336.3 yards per game and put up 423 in its 52-27 loss to Fordham last weekend.

The Tribe (2-2) will hope quarterback Winston Watkins will be able to follow up his career-high performance of 286 yards against the Rams. On the season, he has thrown for 799 yards with an interception and six total touchdowns.

Coach Mike London wants his team to play like it did at the beginning of the year when the Tribe picked up wins over Villanova and Delaware State.

"The pendulum of life goes back and forth," London said. "You embrace the fact that another challenge is coming up."