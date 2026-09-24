Ethan Grunkemeyer, Virginia Tech take aim at BC

After wrapping up non-conference play with Week 3 victories, Boston College and undefeated Virginia Tech will meet in their Atlantic Coast Conference opener on Saturday afternoon at Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The Eagles (2-1) and Hokies (3-0) each will play nine ACC games this season.

Virginia Tech is coming off a 35-26 win last week over Maryland in the Hokies' first victory over a Power Four non-conference opponent since 2017.

The Hokies started 4-0 that season.

Ethan Grunkemeyer, who previously played for Virginia Tech coach James Franklin at Penn State, became the first Hokies quarterback since 2018 to pass for 300 yards in consecutive games. The Hokies have scored a program-record 152 points through their first three contests.

"It's easy to sit here and say, after you've started out and done some pretty good things, ‘This is what I envision,'" Franklin said. "It's putting all of the pieces together -- recruiting, developing, making sure we have enough flexibility based on who we're playing, but then also, most importantly, playing to your strengths and your personnel."

Grunkemeyer and Massachusetts native tight end Luke Reynolds have connected for four touchdowns this season. Reynolds made a career-high 12 catches for 107 yards and one score against the Terrapins.

Though Maryland rallied for 12 fourth-quarter points to "make it interesting" last week, Virginia Tech's defense presents a stiff challenge this season. Its 36 tackles for loss are tops in FBS, though Maryland allowed only four.

"We didn't show it as much (on defense) last week," Franklin said. "We've got to be able to get pressure, sacks on the quarterback. That will help our coverage out."

Boston College has won back-to-back games to start a three-game homestand, but it will need to take a major step forward after holding on to beat FCS foe Maine 22-16 last Saturday.

Despite jumping to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter, Saginaw Valley State transfer quarterback Mason McKenzie and the Eagles failed to score a touchdown on five trips to the red zone and threw two interceptions before holding on for their latest victory.

"We definitely have to play better down there. There's plays to be made down there," Boston College coach Bill O'Brien said. "When you're a coach and you take pride in that, you really look yourself in the mirror. But I also think we're all working at it together. We're very much together. ... That's what you can count on with these guys."

On the flip side, the Eagles have been stout on defense, piling up eight sacks and six interceptions in three weeks. Their nine tackles for loss against Maine were the most in a single game for them since 2024.

KP Price picked off two Maine passes to help seal the win, while Anthony Palano had a 12-tackle performance a week after being named ACC Linebacker of the Week and Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week.

"I think they've done a great job of mixing things up. I think (defensive coordinator Ted Roof) does a good job. They play hard," O'Brien said. "(But Virginia Tech) is a huge challenge, across the board."