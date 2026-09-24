Kansas State brings potent offense, stingy D into clash at Cincinnati

A pair of 3-0 teams meet on Saturday night as Cincinnati plays host to Kansas State in the Big 12 opener for both programs.

Kansas State enters the matchup riding high under new coach Collin Klein. The Wildcats are averaging more than 45 points per game behind explosive quarterback Avery Johnson while locking down opponents defensively.

Kansas State has made a statement under defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson through three games, allowing just 182.7 total yards per game -- 96.0 on the ground and 86.7 through the air. Opponents are just 13-for-43 on third down, helping the Wildcats to rank first nationally in passing yards allowed per game and second in total defense.

Cincinnati is looking for its first 4-0 start since 2021, and the first of head coach Scott Satterfield's career.

"This will be a great matchup to watch," Satterfield said. "The normal fans, they like to watch all the skill guys. But this game, it will be the defensive line vs the offensive line. That is going to be incredible to see."

Last week, the Bearcats overcame a 21-point deficit in the second half to secure a 35-31 comeback victory against longtime rival Miami (Ohio).

Cincinnati has three straight 30-plus point performances for the first time since 2021. Behind the eighth-ranked rushing offense in the nation (269.7) and quarterback JC French IV's 76.5% completion percentage, the Bearcats are rolling on offense.

On the other side of the ball, Antwan Peek Jr. leads Cincinnati in tackles (23) and had two forced fumbles last Saturday. He has eight forced fumbles for his career, tied for second in school history. The program's all-time leader in forced fumbles is his father, Antwan Peek Sr., who had 17 in his career.

"Their offensive line is very big, very talented, and athletic," Klein said of Cincinnati. "I think their quarterback is extremely competitive and made plays for them last week when the game was in jeopardy and did some really nice things there. I think their running backs are hard to tackle, so we have a big challenge defensively."