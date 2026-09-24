NFL fines 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk for beer-chugging celebration

The NFL has fined San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Indianapolis Colts guard Matt Goncalves for what the league portrayed as beer-chugging celebrations after touchdowns, ESPN reported on Thursday.

Juszczyk was fined $14,926 for "engaging in offensive demonstrations" when he did an "imitation of chugging a beer" after scoring on a 6-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter of the 49ers' 35-13 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The fine notice said that "players are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects positively on the game and is consistent with NFL standards of sportsmanship," ESPN reported.

Juszczyk, 35, told ESPN that he has appealed the fine and texted that "I don't even drink beer." His nickname is "Juice," and he has explained for years that he is pretending to drink his juice in his touchdown celebrations.

On Thursday morning, in response to the fine, Juszczyk posted on his X account, "Can't make this stuff up..."

Can't make this stuff up... https://t.co/GPuZ81wYD5 — Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) September 24, 2026

The NFL fined him $20,033 after Week 1 for using his helmet while making a block in the 49ers' win over the Los Angeles Rams in Australia.

Juszczyk is a 10-time Pro Bowl selection (2016-25) and two-time first-team All-Pro (2023, 2025).

He has caught two passes for 27 yards and one touchdown in two games.

For his career, Juszczyk has rushed 65 times for 234 yards and six TDs and caught 307 passes for 2,904 yards and 21 TDs in 208 regular-season games (161 starts) for the Baltimore Ravens (2013-16) and 49ers (2017-present).

Goncalves was fined $8,847 for his actions after teammate Tyler Warren caught a TD pass in the first quarter of a 33-30 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Warren pretended to open a can and handed the ball to Goncalves to chug before the lineman spiked it.

Goncalves, 25, has started both games for the Colts (0-2) and 26 of 35 since Indianapolis selected him in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh.

It was not reported if Goncalves will appeal his fine.