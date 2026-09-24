Steelers stand in way of Bengals' first 3-0 start in 11 years

The Cincinnati Bengals aim for their first 3-0 start since 2015 while the host Pittsburgh Steelers look to rebound from an ugly road loss when the two AFC North rivals meet Sunday.

The Bengals (2-0) have benefited from strong play out of all three phases of the team during wins over the Buccaneers and Texans.

Cincinnati's 20-6 win at Houston last week featured two touchdown catches by wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, 95 receiving yards by Tee Higgins and another pair of Evan McPherson field goals from beyond 50 yards.

But the premier performance on the day came from a revamped defense. The Bengals held Houston out of the endzone and limited the Texans to 60 rushing yards and a 29.4% success rate on third down (5-for-17).

"I thought the coverage really allowed the front to pressure," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said of the defensive execution. "They kept them in the pocket and made things difficult. Obviously, anytime you can keep the running backs to 14 carries for 18 yards, it's really impressive."

The Steelers (1-1) are trying to put a 20-3 road loss at New England in Week 2 behind them.

Despite their new head coach in Mike McCarthy and new defensive coordinator in Patrick Graham, Taylor is keenly aware of the dangerous defensive personnel Pittsburgh still possesses to get after the quarterback, like T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and Alex Highsmith.

"Tremendous front. They've really invested a lot in the front," Taylor said. "Those guys are playing at a really high level, all of them. Sometimes you're waiting on those guys to descend in their career, and they've never done that. You know, they just keep seemingly getting better. So that's where you start."

The Steelers' offense, on the other hand, converted just 2 of 12 third-down chances at New England.

"Offensively, clearly not good enough. And that starts with me," McCarthy said.

Aaron Rodgers threw for just 187 yards and suffered a critical fourth-quarter strip-sack that resulted in a Patriots touchdown.

"My performance wasn't good enough and a lot of guys on offense weren't good enough," Rodgers said. "We've got to start by looking at ourselves, not pointing the finger."

Rodgers has not yet completed a pass that traveled 20-plus yards in the air. He's 0 for 10 on such throws, once a staple during his days running McCarthy's scheme in Green Bay. He's also struggling in the face of pressure: 8 of 24 with six sacks.

Cincinnati kept quarterback C.J. Stroud guessing in Houston last week with a blend of unique blitzes and disguised looks only to bring a straight four-man rush. The result was a pressure rate of over 42 percent.

The six points allowed were the Bengals' fewest given up in a road game since Dec. 6, 2015, when they beat Cleveland 37-3. Notable contributions in the victory at Houston came from the team's marquee offseason acquisitions as well as several emerging young players who look to build on a strong finish to the 2025 campaign.

Dexter Lawrence II provided perhaps the game's biggest momentum swing when he tackled Texans running back David Montgomery for a loss on fourth-and-inches from inside the red zone. Free agent signee Jonathan Allen recorded a sack for the second straight week, while third-year defensive edge Cedric Johnson enjoyed his first career multi-sack game.

Joe Burrow completed 20 of 31 passes for 207 yards and two TDs, steering an efficient and methodical approach against the vaunted pass rush of the Houston defense.

"It's hard to learn a ton in two weeks," said Burrow, who was not listed on the injury report on Wednesday after heading into Week 2 with a back injury. "We're going to find ways to win -- I know that. The defense is going to find ways to make plays. We're going to make plays on offense when it matters, and we're going to keep finding our rhythm and just keep getting better."

The Bengals will be without receiver Andrei Iosivas, who underwent thumb ligament surgery on Wednesday and is expected to be out for several weeks. Defensive tackles Jonathan Allen (knee) and B.J. Hill (Achilles) did not practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (shoulder) was back on the field Thursday while Rico Dowdle (toe) sat out Wednesday and Thursday. Linebacker Cole Holcomb did not practice either day for personal reasons.