Veteran Davante Adams making huge impact as Rams take on Broncos

Davante Adams could be without prolific Rams sidekick Puka Nacua for the second straight week, but the veteran wide receiver has learned you don't worry about things you can't control.

Adams was a receiving machine in Week 2 and he will look for another stellar performance when Los Angeles visits the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.

Nacua (hip) has only a slight chance of playing after missing Monday night's 28-6 victory over the visiting New York Giants. Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Nacua's injury could become more serious if rest doesn't heal it.

"It's some of those things that can kind of be pre-hernia," McVay said Wednesday before emphasizing that Nacua does not have a hernia. "You err on the side of caution. Usually time is the best thing that allows that thing to heal. And then once you get to a certain point, then I think you feel pretty good moving forward."

Adams stood tall against the Giants with eight receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns. The yardage was the fourth-highest of his 13-year career and just 11 shy of his career high set in 2021 as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

"He's an elite player," Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said of Adams. "He did it all for us, and he's a guy that can do that. We understand that. We know it."

Adams, 33, is in his second season with Los Angeles (1-1). The six-time Pro Bowler led the NFL with 14 touchdown receptions last season.

The guy who caught passes from Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay for eight seasons certainly appreciates playing with someone like Stafford. The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player threw four touchdown passes against the Giants to move into sixth place in league history with 427 career touchdown passes.

"Football is the greatest team sport that there is, and it's a beautiful game because it takes so many things in order for things to go right," said Adams, a three-time first-team All-Pro. "We can both (Stafford and Adams) be great players and go out there and have the right intentions every time, and it doesn't guarantee anything for you."

Broncos four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II is ready for the challenges that come with defending Adams.

"It's good battles, good competition," said Surtain, a two-time first-team All-Pro. "It's going to be another battle on Sunday. Looking forward to it."

Denver (1-1) got into the victory column last Sunday with a 20-13 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Quarterback Bo Nix passed for 288 yards on 31 attempts one week after having just 131 on 28 passes in a 31-10 loss to the host Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 14.

"Two different games really," Broncos coach Sean Payton said. "The other one can't get in our rear-view mirror quick enough. It's still kind of there, but the horizon's going to dissipate. What matters most is that second half. He played really good in the second half."

Denver has won nine straight games against NFC teams since losing to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2024 season.

"I think that's just by schedule, by chance," Nix said. "We've competed against some really good teams. We've had some close NFC matchups. One that I remember is last year, the Eagles. They gave us a challenge, and we had to come back, and same with the Giants."

Interestingly, the Rams have rattled off eight straight victories against AFC opponents since losing to the Miami Dolphins in Week 10 of the 2024 season.

Denver is ailing at running back after J.K. Dobbins (hip) was injured against Jacksonville and limited in practice Wednesday but was a full participant Thursday. Fellow running back RJ Harvey (hamstring) followed the same pattern, while Jonah Coleman (ankle) sat out both days. Harvey sat out against the Jaguars. Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (foot) was limited both days.

In addition to Nacua, safety Kamren Kinchens (hamstring) and tight end Colby Parkinson (knee) were non-participants in Wednesday's walkthrough as well as Thursday's practice. Receiver Jordan Whittington (quadriceps) didn't practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday.

Inside linebacker Nate Landman (shoulder) was limited both days.