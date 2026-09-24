Washington ready to get Big Ten party started vs. Minnesota

Washington coach Jedd Fisch is expecting an electric atmosphere when the Huskies host Minnesota on Saturday night in Seattle to open Big Ten play.

Not only is school back in session, meaning a full complement of students in the stands, but it will be the annual Black Out night at Husky Stadium, with players and fans alike wearing black.

"I expect it to be sold-out, packed, loud, party atmosphere, hopefully that our guys, our fans, will embrace the moment Saturday night and have a great evening," Fisch said.

After a pair of lackluster offensive efforts that dropped the Huskies (3-0) from 16th in the preseason rankings to out of the Top 25, they found their footing last Saturday.

The hosts defeated Eastern Washington 48-16 as Demond Wiliams Jr. completed 27 of 33 passes for 373 yards and tied a career high with four touchdowns, two to Rashid Williams. Freshman Brian Bonner, who started the season No. 3 on the depth chart before injuries to the Huskies' top two backs, rushed six times for 81 yards.

"Demond is one of the best players in the Big Ten. It's not just his arm; he can throw hash to sideline," Golden Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. "He's a great runner; he's not just looking to run, he's throwing the football. And then if you break down in coverage and give him a lane, he's going to run for a long time."

Minnesota (2-1) has victories against Eastern Illinois (59-7) and Akron (41-7), sandwiched around a loss to Mississippi State (38-13).

Drake Lindsey has completed 67 of 103 passes for 747 yards and four TDs for Minnesota. TJ Thomas leads the Gophers with 173 yards on 23 carries, with Darius Taylor scoring three TDs on the ground.

Fleck said his players are pumped to enter conference play.

"But when you're a player and you get a chance to play in the Big Ten ... every game is a one-game championship season and they all matter," Fleck said. "They all count. And you play at the biggest and highest level out of 18 teams in the conference for a reason because it's the biggest stage. It's big time.

"It's the Big Ten. It's the big stage, and you choose to play at that level. And we're in it. And now we're in conference play, and how exciting."