American Conference not proactively pursuing expansion despite interest

The American Conference is not looking to expand despite receiving interest from Miami (Ohio), James Madison and UConn, according to multiple reports.

Miami and James Madison have explored full membership, while UConn has expressed interest in bringing only its football program back to the league, ESPN and On3 reported Friday.

The American, however, indicated it is comfortable with its current makeup.

"The American is not proactively seeking additional members," the conference said in a statement. "We will continue to evaluate the changing landscape and opportunities that strengthen the conference and support our collective mission."

Miami reportedly made the most aggressive push of the three schools, offering between $30 million and $40 million as part of its bid to join the league.

The RedHawks currently compete in the Mid-American Conference and have made three consecutive MAC football championship games. Their men's basketball program also went 32-2 last season, including an 18-0 conference record.

James Madison has quickly raised its profile since moving from the FCS to the FBS level in 2022. The Dukes are 43-11 since the transition and became the first Sun Belt program to reach the College Football Playoff last season.

UConn previously competed in the American before moving most of its athletic programs to the Big East in 2020. Its football program has operated as an independent since then.

The American currently has 15 members, though only 14 compete in football. Army and Navy are football-only members. Wichita State is a member in sports other than football.

The league most recently added Army in 2024 after welcoming six new full members the previous year.

While the American is declining to make a move for now, its statement left open the possibility of reconsidering if the broader realignment landscape shifts.