Antwan Raymond powers Rutgers to first win of 2026 against Howard

Antwan Raymond rushed for 140 yards and three first-half touchdowns, and Rutgers landed its long-awaited first win of the season in a 58-7 blowout of FCS opponent Howard on Friday night in Piscataway, N.J.

KJ Duff Jr. hauled in five catches for 131 yards and a touchdown, setting a Rutgers record with a touchdown in five straight games. Duff tied Illinois' Collin Dixon for the FBS lead with his seventh receiving score of the year.

Rutgers (1-3) finally got off the schneid after opening the campaign with losses to UMass, Boston College and Southern California. It marked Greg Schiano's 100th career win as Rutgers' head coach across two terms on the job.

The Scarlet Knights scored on their first eight possessions before finally succumbing to a three-and-out midway through the third quarter. They rolled up 534 yards to Howard's 184.

Rutgers quarterback Dylan Lonergan was steady in his third start of the season, completing 12 of 17 attempts for 214 yards and two touchdowns. AJ Surace came on to relieve him during the third period and added 40 yards and the final score of the game, a 9-yard completion that Vernon Allen III stretched across the goal line.

Howard (1-3) was led by running back Eden James, who ripped off a 75-yard touchdown run during the first quarter and finished with 116 yards on seven carries. Ja'Shawn Scroggins was held to 38 yards and two interceptions on 5-of-14 passing, and he lost a fumble.

Bradlee Jones had both picks for the Rutgers defense.

Lonergan hooked up with Ben Black III from 16 yards out on the first drive of the game. Scroggins' first interception quickly handed the Scarlet Knights the ball back, and on the very next play Duff sprinted behind the defense and caught a 77-yard touchdown bomb.

Raymond scored from 18 yards out on the third Rutgers drive, and he added 1-yard and 13-yard touchdowns during the second quarter on the way to a 41-7 lead at halftime.