Jets TE Mason Taylor (thumb) ruled out vs. Lions

New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host Detroit Lions due to a thumb injury.

Taylor sustained the injury during a 20-17 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. He didn't participate in practice this week and is considered week-to-week in a report by NFL Network.

"(It) won't be long," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Friday of Taylor's absence.

First-round rookie Kenyon Sadiq and fellow tight end Jeremy Ruckert could see more opportunities in place of Taylor, who has just two catches for minus-2 yards in two games this season.

Taylor, 22, has 46 catches for 367 yards and one touchdown in 15 career games (13 starts) since being selected by the Jets in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of LSU.