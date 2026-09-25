Rams WR Puka Nacua expected to miss second consecutive game

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua missed Friday's practice and is doubtful to play Sunday night against the Denver Broncos.

Head coach Sean McVay said the Rams are hopeful Nacua would be ready for the Week 4 matchup next week against the Philadelphia Eagles if he sits out for the second week in a row with a hip injury.

Davante Adams picked up the slack for Nacua and the passing game last week with 10 receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Nacua was the NFL leader in receptions in 2025, but McVay wants the team to take the long view on his return.

"If he doesn't go this week, the expectations are, unless there's a setback, that he'll be good for next week," McVay said.

Nacua, 25, caught five passes for 74 yards in a loss to the 49ers in Australia in Week 1. He had 129 receptions for 1,715 and 10 touchdowns last season.

McVay said the Rams (1-1) are not considering a stint on injured reserve, which would be an automatic minimum of four games.