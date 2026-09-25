Report: 49ers DE Nick Bosa (calf) out multiple weeks

San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa will be sidelined for a "few weeks" with a calf injury, ESPN reported on Friday.

The five-time Pro Bowler sustained the injury during practice Thursday and could land on injured reserve, per the report.

Bosa is not expected to play on Sunday when the 49ers (2-0) host the Arizona Cardinals (1-1) in Santa Clara, Calif.

Bosa, 28, played a total of 70 snaps in the first two games while coming back from a torn right ACL sustained in Week 3 last season. He has recorded seven tackles (two for loss) with one quarterback hit.

Bosa has recorded 64.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, 169 QB hits and 285 tackles in 87 games (85 starts) since being drafted with the No. 2 overall pick by San Francisco in 2019.