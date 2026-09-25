Report: Giants' Jaxson Dart scheduled to have surgery Friday

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is scheduled to undergo surgery Friday to repair multiple injuries to his left knee, ESPN reported.

The surgery comes one day after New York placed Dart on injured reserve, leaving the team with just one quarterback on the active roster in Jameis Winston and fellow quarterback Jake Haener on the practice squad. Winston will start for the Giants (1-1) on Sunday when they host the Tennessee Titans (0-2) in East Rutherford, N.J.

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Friday that the team plans to add to its quarterback room, however he isn't sure when that will come to pass.

"We're in the process, that's really all I can probably say right now," Harbaugh said. "We are going to have to do that. Whether we can do it before the game or not, I don't know. But we're working on that."

Dart, 23, is out through the regular season with a knee injury that occurred on the opening drive Monday night in a 28-6 defeat at the Los Angeles Rams. Tests later revealed Dart had MCL, PCL and meniscus damage in his knee but his ACL was not affected.

Winston, 32, completed 11 of 27 passes for 111 yards and an interception against the Rams.