Texans star WR Nico Collins (hamstring) to miss second straight game

Texans standout receiver Nico Collins will sit out his second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury when Houston visits the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Collins didn't practice this week and the team ruled him out on Friday.

Collins also missed last week's 20-6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals due to the ailment. The two-time Pro Bowl selection sustained the injury during practice on Sept. 16.

This isn't the first time Collins has dealt with a hamstring injury. He missed five games during the 2024 season due to a more serious hamstring injury.

Collins, 27, had seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown in Houston's 36-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the season opener prior to getting hurt.

Collins has put together three straight 1,000-yard seasons. He had a career-best 1,297 yards in 2023.

Collins is one of five Texans ruled out for the game in Indianapolis. The others are defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (knee), linebacker Jake Hummel (groin), safety M.J. Stewart (knee) and guard Ed Ingram (groin). Also, offensive tackle Trent Brown (knee/wrist) is questionable.

As expected, the Colts will be without standout receiver Alec Pierce (heel), who injured the same left leg that recently healed from offseason ankle injury. He was hurt during last week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Receiver Ashton Dulin (ankle) also was ruled out and cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. (groin) is questionable.