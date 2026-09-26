Bears coach: QB Tyson Bagent to return to practice Saturday

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent has cleared the necessary steps to participate in practice on Saturday, head coach Ben Johnson said.

But whether he will be able to play Monday night remains in question.

Starter Caleb Williams sustained a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of Chicago's 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. He is expected to sit out his third straight practice session on Saturday, two days before the Bears (1-1) host the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0).

Either Bagent or third-string quarterback Case Keenum is expected to get the start on Monday.

An official injury report will be released later on Saturday.

Bagent, 26, completed 5 of 9 passes for 54 yards in relief of Williams last Sunday. He owns a 2-2 record and has thrown for 971 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions in 13 career appearances (four starts) with the Bears.

Keenum, 38, has 66 career starts but last started (or played in) a game in 2023 with the Houston Texans when C.J. Stroud was out with a concussion.