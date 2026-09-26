Beau Pribula scores 5 TDs, as Virginia blows out Delaware

Beau Pribula threw a career-high four touchdown passes in the first half and rushed for a score in the third quarter as Virginia rolled to a 42-3 victory over Delaware on Saturday night in Charlottesville, Va.

Pribula completed 24 of 28 passes for a season-high 279 yards before leaving with a 35-3 lead in the third. He tossed two touchdowns to Kameron Courtney and one each to Da'Shawn Martin and Rico Flores Jr., who caught nine passes for 113 yards.

The Cavaliers (3-1) outgained the Fightin' Blue Hens (2-2) by a 556-160 margin in the first-ever meeting between the programs. Twelve players caught at least one pass for Virginia.

Delaware lost starting quarterback Nick Minicucci to a leg injury in the second quarter. Backup Braden Streeter completed only 2 of 16 passes for 9 yards and was intercepted twice by Keke Adams.

Pribula was a perfect 8-for-8 for 65 yards on the game's opening possession, capping the 13-play, 75-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown to Martin.

Virginia made it 14-0 on the first snap of the second quarter on Pribula's 7-yard TD pass to Flores, a two-time transfer from Notre Dame (2023) and UCLA (2024-25).

Delaware avoided the shutout with Tucker Smack's 39-yard field goal midway through the second quarter.

Minicucci departed with six minutes left in the first half, grabbing the back of his right leg after an 8-yard scramble. He later returned to the sideline on crutches with ice on his right knee.

Pribula's third TD was a screen pass that Courtney took 52 yards for a 21-3 lead with 3:32 left before intermission.

It was 28-3 at halftime after Pribula drove Virginia 85 yards in nine plays in just 1:16, connecting with Courtney again for a 19-yard score.

Pribula's day ended after his 14-yard touchdown run made it 35-3 with 6:44 left in the third quarter. Eli Holstein took over and tacked on a 74-yard touchdown pass to Josiah Abdullah in the fourth quarter.