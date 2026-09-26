CJ Carr accounts for 4 TDs in No. 3 Notre Dame's rout of Purdue

CJ Carr completed 14 of 22 passes for 237 yards, three touchdowns and one interception and added another score on the ground as No. 3 Notre Dame cruised to a 49-10 win over Purdue on Saturday afternoon in West Lafayette, Ind.

Micah Gilbert had a team-high 83 receiving yards and one touchdown for Notre Dame (4-0), which beat a Big Ten opponent for the third time in its first four games. Aneyas Williams had 14 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Cooper Flanagan, Nolan James Jr. and Matt Jeffery each had one receiving touchdown for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish outgained the Boilermakers 444-218, including a 177-40 advantage on the ground.

Ryan Browne completed 18 of 28 passes for 111 yards for Purdue (1-3). Fame Ijeboi was limited to 41 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Backup quarterback Evans Chuba completed 7 of 9 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. Bisi Owens caught Purdue's lone touchdown.

The Fighting Irish opened the scoring with 4:09 left in the first quarter. Carr hit Gilbert for a 27-yard touchdown, capping a four-play, 53-yard drive.

Williams increased Notre Dame's lead to 14-0 with a 22-yard rushing touchdown on the first play of the second quarter.

Carr took matters into his own hands when he scored on a quarterback keeper with 5:47 remaining in the second quarter. His 1-yard rush made it 21-0.

The Fighting Irish defense got in on the action with 4:15 left in the first half. Bryce Young strip-sacked Browne, and Drayk Bowen scooped up the fumble and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown.

Carr found James Jr. for a 3-yard touchdown in the final minute of the half. The play gave Notre Dame a 35-0 lead at the half.

Purdue stiffened in the third quarter and kept Notre Dame off the scoreboard. The Boilermakers got their first points on a 47-yard field goal by Jacobo Echeverria Lozano.

Notre Dame added two more touchdowns, extending its lead to 49-3. Carr found Flanagan for a 2-yard touchdown, and backup Noah Grubbs connected with Jeffery for a 4-yard score.

Purdue capped the scoring with nine seconds left in the fourth quarter when Chuba threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Owens.