Colorado WR DeAndre Moore injured on hit, leaves game

The Colorado Buffaloes lost wide receiver DeAndre Moore late in the second quarter after a hard hit during Saturday's game at Baylor.

With the Bears leading 10-3 and less than five minutes to play before halftime, Moore, Colorado's leading receiver coming into the day, went across the middle and reached down for a low pass from quarterback Julian Lewis. Baylor linebacker Travion Barnes also went low and hit Moore near the head and shoulders as the ball arrived to break up the play with 4:33 left.

Moore was down for several minutes before getting up. He walked off the field with help and went straight to the locker room. He did not return for the start of the second half.

Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders said afterward that Moore was doing good. Sanders believes Moore sustained a head injury.

"He's a warrior," Sanders said. "He was down like ‘you're not bringing out a cart, you're not bringing out a cart. I'm getting up and walking off.' I admire that from him so much."

The senior entered Saturday with 15 receptions for 200 yards and a touchdown. He spent the prior two seasons with Texas, grabbing 77 balls for 988 yards and 11 scores in Austin.

He did not have a catch Saturday before exiting.