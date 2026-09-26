Conner Weigman shines as No. 25 Houston edges Georgia Southern (College Football)

Nathan Giese

Houston's Conner Weigman gestures at the line of scrimmage against Texas Tech during a Big 12 Conference football game, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Galaxy Stadium.

College Football

Conner Weigman shines as No. 25 Houston edges Georgia Southern

By Field Level Media

Sep 26, 20267:49 pm

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman had a hand in all six of his team's touchdowns Saturday afternoon as the No. 25 Cougars rebounded from a Big 12 loss last weekend to beat Georgia Southern 42-28 in Statesboro, Ga.

After slipping three spots in the latest Associated Press poll following a 28-26 loss to then-No. 13 Texas Tech, the Cougars (3-1) held a two-touchdown lead after one quarter, but Weigman's standout play helped them pull away over the final three.

The senior was 17-for-22 for 239 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for two scores.

Houston had 441 yards of offense and was 8-for-9 on third down.

In losing their third straight game, the Sun Belt Conference's Eagles (1-3) got a strong outing from Max Johnson, a 2023 Texas A&M teammate of Weigman's who took over for Weigman as the Aggies' QB after Weigman was injured.

The left-hander was 26-of-38 for 284 yards and three touchdowns. Alex Taylor had six catches for 119 yards and two scores.

The visitors forced a fumble in Eagles territory that was recovered by De'Marion Thomas and went on a six-play, 37-yard drive. Weigman ended it with a 5-yard quarterback draw with 10:30 left in the first.

He added to the lead in his squad's next possession by finding Koby Young, who made a 22-yard over-the-shoulder grab that put Houston up 14-0 with 2:31 to go in the period.

Johnson connected with Taylor from 40 yards on a flea-flicker to cut the home side's deficit in half, and then the Eagles followed that by recovering an onside kick

that Ty Cummings cashed in with a jet-sweep touchdown from 2 yards out to knot the game 14-all.

Weigman's 47-yard completion to Patrick Overmyer set up the QB's second short scoring run, a 1-yarder with 5:48 remaining in the half that put Houston up again. He tossed 2-yard TD pass to Traville Frederick Jr. in the final minute for a 28-14 halftime lead.

Houston added to the lead early in the second half when Weigman tossed a 23-yard TD pass to Trent Walker for a 35-14 edge, but Johnson hit Taylor again, finding him on a throw of 23 yards on fourth-and-4 to trim the lead back to two scores.

The Cougars went 6-for-6 in possessions ending in touchdowns when Amare Thomas made a diving catch from 11 yards out early in the fourth quarter for a 42-21 margin, but River Helms made it 42-28 by pulling in a 5-yard touchdown throw from Johnson with 8:04 left.

--Field Level Media

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