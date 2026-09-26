Florida State cruises past Central Arkansas behind Jayvan Boggs

Jayvan Boggs had six catches for 122 yards and a touchdown, helping Florida State coast to a 34-7 victory over FCS Central Arkansas on Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla.

Boggs, who had six catches for 118 yards in the first three games of the season, shattered his previous career high of 69 receiving yards.

Ousmane Kromah added 86 rushing yards and two touchdown runs for Florida State (2-2), which snapped a two-game losing streak before starting a stretch of seven straight Atlantic Coast Conference games next week.

Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels completed 12 of 18 passes for an efficient 224 yards, two TDs and one interception.

Donovyn Omolo was 15-of-30 passing for 138 yards and Jalen Washington had 71 rushing yards and the lone touchdown for Central Arkansas (2-3).

Florida State opened the scoring 44 seconds into the game when Daniels connected with Duce Robinson for a 29-yard touchdown. That sparked a stretch in which the Seminoles scored on their first four possessions, building a 24-0 lead with 8:17 left in the first half.

Kromah scored each of the final two first-half touchdowns, rushing in from 6 and 1 yard out on either side of Gabe Panikowski's 23-yard field goal.

After falling behind 24-0, Central Arkansas got on the board with a 13-play, 75-yard drive -- aided by a pair of Florida State penalties -- that ended with Washington scoring from 2 yards out with 1:40 left in the first half.

Penalties were one of the Seminoles' only issues in the game, and they finished with 10, costing them 115 yards.

Daniels was intercepted on Florida State's ensuing drive, ending the Seminoles' run of consecutive scoring possessions and leaving them with a 24-7 lead at halftime.

After a six-minute drive for the Bears came up empty to begin the second half, Florida State resumed its scoring with Boggs' 34-yard touchdown catch on its first drive.

Panikowski added his second field goal, this one from 31 yards, to push the lead to 34-7 with 1:16 left in the third before a scoreless fourth quarter.