Jadan Baugh scores 3 TDs as No. 21 Florida knocks off No. 4 Ole Miss

Jadan Baugh rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns, Duke Clark rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown, Aaron Philo ran for a score and passed for another, and No. 21 Florida defeated No. 4 Ole Miss 52-28 in a Southeastern Conference clash on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla.

Baugh scored his ninth, 10th and 11th touchdowns of the season, and Dallas Wilson added a touchdown on his only carry for the Gators (4-0, 2-0 SEC). Philo completed 16 of 23 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown.

Trinidad Chambliss, who rushed for a team-high 44 yards and two touchdowns with Kewan Lacy out, passed for 298 yards and a touchdown to Deuce Alexander, who finished with seven catches for 134 yards for the Rebels (3-1, 1-1 SEC).

On the first possession of the third quarter, Chambliss completed a 49-yard pass to Alexander, setting up Chambliss' 8-yard touchdown run. Chambliss' two-point conversion pass to Horatio Fields pulled the Rebels within 17-14.

On the fourth play of the ensuing possession, Clark ran 45 yards for a touchdown that gave the Gators a 10-point lead.

Chambliss responded with a 10-yard touchdown run that cut the lead to 24-21. London Montgomery returned the ensuing kickoff 74 yards, and three plays later, Philo sneaked 1 yard for a touchdown and a 31-21 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Chambliss' fumble, recovered by Myles Graham for Florida at its 43, led to Wilson's 6-yard touchdown run. Chambliss then teamed with Alexander on a 2-yard touchdown pass that cut the lead to 38-28. Philo threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Amir Jackson, and Baugh ran 2 yards for a touchdown to complete the scoring.

The Gators received the opening kickoff and drove downfield for Baugh's 4-yard touchdown run. The Rebels' first possession ended when JT Lindsey was stopped for a 4-yard loss on fourth-and-1, leading to Patrick Durkin's 49-yard field goal and a 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Lucas Carneiro kicked a 36-yard field goal, giving Ole Miss its first points, but the Gators answered with a 15-play, 87-yard drive that culminated in Baugh's 2-yard touchdown run, putting the Gators up 17-3. Carneiro's 46-yard field goal cut the lead to 17-6 at halftime.